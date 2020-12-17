The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence paid tribute to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Claudette N. Williams, a student in the Sergeants Major Course Class 71, who recently died due to an ongoing medical condition. Williams was remembered by her former leaders, the faculty and staff of the NCOLCoE and her classmates. She was made an honorary graduate of the Sergeants Major Course Class 71 by Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, NCOLCoE commandant.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2020 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:34 Photo ID: 6488308 VIRIN: 201217-A-ED846-029 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 5.04 MB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by SPC James Seals, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.