    NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier [Image 3 of 3]

    NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Photo by Spc. James Seals 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence paid tribute to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Claudette N. Williams, a student in the Sergeants Major Course Class 71, who recently died due to an ongoing medical condition. Williams was remembered by her former leaders, the faculty and staff of the NCOLCoE and her classmates. She was made an honorary graduate of the Sergeants Major Course Class 71 by Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, NCOLCoE commandant.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:34
    Photo ID: 6488308
    VIRIN: 201217-A-ED846-029
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 5.04 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by SPC James Seals, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    memorial
    sergeant major academy
    tradoc
    usacac
    ncolcoe

