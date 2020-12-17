NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, right, commandant of the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Shirley, deputy commandant of the NCOLCoE, pay their final respects to Master Sgt. Claudette N. Williams, a student in the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Course Class 71, Dec. 17. Williams died on Nov. 5 of an ongoing medical condition and was made an honorary graduate of Class 71 by Schmidt.

Date Taken: 12.17.2020
Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US