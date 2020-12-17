Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier [Image 2 of 3]

    NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2020

    Photo by Alofagia Oney 

    The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, right, commandant of the NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, and Command Sgt. Maj. Todd Shirley, deputy commandant of the NCOLCoE, pay their final respects to Master Sgt. Claudette N. Williams, a student in the U.S. Army Sergeants Major Course Class 71, Dec. 17. Williams died on Nov. 5 of an ongoing medical condition and was made an honorary graduate of Class 71 by Schmidt.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 14:34
    Photo ID: 6488297
    VIRIN: 201217-A-LI744-027
    Resolution: 3200x2128
    Size: 2.19 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier [Image 3 of 3], by Alofagia Oney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier
    NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier
    NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    sergeant major academy
    tradoc
    usacac
    ncolcoe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT