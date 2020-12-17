NCOLCoE hosts memorial ceremony for fallen Soldier

The NCO Leadership Center of Excellence paid tribute to U.S. Army Master Sgt. Claudette N. Williams, a student in the Sergeants Major Course Class 71, who recently died due to an ongoing medical condition. Williams was remembered by her former leaders, the faculty and staff of the NCOLCoE and her classmates. She was made an honorary graduate of the Sergeants Major Course Class 71 by Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Schmidt, NCOLCoE commandant.
