An Airman from the 423rd Medical Squadron, prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to a Department of Defense Education Activity teachers at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 8, 2020. DoDea teachers have been prioritized to receive the vaccine in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within the schools and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.07.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 11:43 Photo ID: 6487966 VIRIN: 210107-F-VS137-1007 Resolution: 2628x1752 Size: 2.06 MB Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.