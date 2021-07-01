Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 7]

    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    01.07.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Morgan Mack, 423rd MDS NCO in charge of immunizations, prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 8, 2020. Department of Defense Education Activity teachers have been prioritized to receive the vaccine in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within the schools and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.20.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6487961
    VIRIN: 210107-F-VS137-1002
    Resolution: 2881x2058
    Size: 4.07 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine
    RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    DOD
    U.S. Air Force
    501st Combat Support Wing
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT