RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Staff Sgt. Morgan Mack, 423rd MDS NCO in charge of immunizations, prepares to administer the COVID-19 vaccine at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 8, 2020. Department of Defense Education Activity teachers have been prioritized to receive the vaccine in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within the schools and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

