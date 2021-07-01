RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine

Department of Defense Education Activity teachers, wait in the lobby of the 423rd Medical Squadron clinic, prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 8, 2020. DoDea teachers have been prioritized to receive the vaccine in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within the schools and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)

