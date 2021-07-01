Department of Defense Education Activity teachers, wait in the lobby of the 423rd Medical Squadron clinic, prior to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at RAF Alconbury, England, Jan. 8, 2020. DoDea teachers have been prioritized to receive the vaccine in an effort to reduce the potential spread of COVID-19 within the schools and community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eugene Oliver)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6487964
|VIRIN:
|210107-F-VS137-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2000
|Size:
|4.25 MB
|Location:
|RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RAF Alconbury DoDea teachers receive COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT