Oregon Guard provides security during inauguration

Soldiers with the 1186th Military Police company, Oregon Army National Guard, provide security on the streets near the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

