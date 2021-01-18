Oregon Guard provides security during inauguration

Soldiers with the 1186th Military Police company, Oregon Army National Guard, prepare to start their shift providing security near the White House, Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

