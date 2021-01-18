Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nevada Guard provides security during inauguration [Image 3 of 6]

    Nevada Guard provides security during inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 1st Squadron, 221 Cavalry Regiment, Nevada Army National Guard provide security on the streets near the District of Columbia Metropolitan Police Department headquarters, Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Nevada Guard provides security during inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

