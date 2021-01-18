Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau, visits with Soldiers from the 1186th Military Police Company, Oregon Army National Guard, as they provide security near the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 01:31 Photo ID: 6487372 VIRIN: 210118-Z-LM216-1003 Resolution: 7216x4811 Size: 33.97 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Gen. Hokanson visits Soldiers in D.C. [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.