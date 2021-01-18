Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, takes a selfie with Soldiers from the 1186th Military Police Company, Oregon Army National Guard, before beginning their shift providing security near the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.20.2021 01:32 Photo ID: 6487377 VIRIN: 210118-Z-LM216-1005 Resolution: 7127x4751 Size: 40.81 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon and Nevada team up to protect the street [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Zachary Holden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.