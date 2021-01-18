Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon and Nevada team up to protect the street

    Oregon and Nevada team up to protect the street

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden 

    115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, chief, National Guard Bureau, takes a selfie with Soldiers from the 1186th Military Police Company, Oregon Army National Guard, before beginning their shift providing security near the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

