Gen. Hokanson visits Soldiers in D.C.

Gen. Daniel R. Hokanson, Chief, National Guard Bureau, presents challenge coins to Soldiers with Bravo Troop, 1st Squadron, 221st Cavalry Regiment, Nevada Army National Guard, before beginning their shift providing security near the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Zachary Holden, 115th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

