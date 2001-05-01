Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture [Image 1 of 4]

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2001

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Quartermaster Museum volunteer Lee Holland poses with an M-1883 stool of the type used in Army mess halls from the early 1880’s until the 1950s.

    Date Taken: 01.05.2001
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    This work, Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Lee
    Quartermaster Museum

