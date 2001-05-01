Quartermaster Museum volunteer Lee Holland poses with an M-1883 stool of the type used in Army mess halls from the early 1880’s until the 1950s.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.05.2001 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:00 Photo ID: 6486531 VIRIN: 010105-A-RO653-005 Resolution: 769x1025 Size: 923.77 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.