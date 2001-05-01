Quartermaster Museum volunteer Lee Holland poses with an M-1883 stool of the type used in Army mess halls from the early 1880’s until the 1950s.
|Date Taken:
|01.05.2001
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 14:00
|Photo ID:
|6486531
|VIRIN:
|010105-A-RO653-005
|Resolution:
|769x1025
|Size:
|923.77 KB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS
