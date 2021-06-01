Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture [Image 4 of 4]

    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Quartermaster Museum volunteer Lee Holland spent 100 hours refinishing the M-1903 mess hall table found in a World War II-era building on Fort Lee in 1998. In this photo, the chestnut wood is marked with wormholes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:00
    Photo ID: 6486537
    VIRIN: 010105-A-RO653-001
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.23 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture
    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture
    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture
    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Lee
    Quartermaster Museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT