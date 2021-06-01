Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Jefferson Wolfe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee Public Affairs

    Volunteers carry an M-1903 mess hall table into the Quartermaster Museum Jan. 5. The furniture piece was discovered in a facility workshop by Lee Holland (blue jacket), who donates his time to the museum. After learning of its historical significance, he spent 100 hours restoring the piece so it could be displayed as part of an exhibit.

    Fort Lee
    Quartermaster Museum

