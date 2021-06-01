Volunteers carry an M-1903 mess hall table into the Quartermaster Museum Jan. 5. The furniture piece was discovered in a facility workshop by Lee Holland (blue jacket), who donates his time to the museum. After learning of its historical significance, he spent 100 hours restoring the piece so it could be displayed as part of an exhibit.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:00 Photo ID: 6486536 VIRIN: 010105-A-RO653-002 Resolution: 3783x2837 Size: 2.81 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteer discovers, restores World War II-era mess hall furniture [Image 4 of 4], by Jefferson Wolfe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.