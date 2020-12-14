Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camaraderie, mentorship and lasting friendships: Ohio National Guard members mentor new member of their team [Image 5 of 6]

    Camaraderie, mentorship and lasting friendships: Ohio National Guard members mentor new member of their team

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Briana Staples (from left), a material management journeyman assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron in Springfield, Ohio, U.S. Army Spc. Ian Roth, a computer detection systems repairer assigned to the 211th Maintenance Company in Newark, Ohio, U.S. Army Pfc. Tremaya Montgomery-Gadison, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 1485th Transportation Company in Coshocton, Ohio, and U.S. Army Pfc. Nyarai Chayambuka, an equipment repairer assigned to the 211th Maintenance Company, stand for a photo Dec. 14, 2020, at the State of Ohio’s Receive, Store and Stage (RSS) warehouse. While working on the personal protective equipment (PPE) distribution mission during COVID-19 relief efforts, Staples, Roth and Chayambuka provided mentorship to Montgomery-Gadison that has made a lasting impact on her life. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:21
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    This work, Camaraderie, mentorship and lasting friendships: Ohio National Guard members mentor new member of their team [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

