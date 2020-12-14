PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans

U.S. Army Pfc. Tremaya Montgomery-Gadison, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 1485th Transportation Company, takes inventory Dec. 14, 2020, at the State of Ohio’s Receive, Store and Stage (RSS) warehouse. Montgomery-Gadison is supporting the mission that collects and distributes personal protective equipment (PPE) statewide to health care and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

