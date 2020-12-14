Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans [Image 4 of 6]

    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    U.S. Army Pfc. Tremaya Montgomery-Gadison, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 1485th Transportation Company, takes inventory Dec. 14, 2020, at the State of Ohio’s Receive, Store and Stage (RSS) warehouse. Montgomery-Gadison is supporting the mission that collects and distributes personal protective equipment (PPE) statewide to health care and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6486467
    VIRIN: 201214-Z-OC810-1048
    Resolution: 5016x7524
    Size: 20.9 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    Camaraderie, mentorship and lasting friendships: Ohio National Guard members mentor new member of their team
    123rd ACS realigns with the 178th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio National Guard members provide COVID-19 relief to fellow Ohioans through PPE distribution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID-19NationalGuard
    InThisTogetherOhio
    PPE distribution
    OhioanshelpingOhioans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT