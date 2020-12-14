U.S. Army Pfc. Tremaya Montgomery-Gadison, a unit supply specialist assigned to the 1485th Transportation Company, takes inventory Dec. 14, 2020, at the State of Ohio’s Receive, Store and Stage (RSS) warehouse. Montgomery-Gadison is supporting the mission that collects and distributes personal protective equipment (PPE) statewide to health care and other frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6486467
|VIRIN:
|201214-Z-OC810-1048
|Resolution:
|5016x7524
|Size:
|20.9 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio National Guard members provide COVID-19 relief to fellow Ohioans through PPE distribution
LEAVE A COMMENT