Senior Airman Briana Staples, a material management journeyman assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, moves a pallet of N95 respirators Dec. 14, 2020 at National Strategic Stockpile warehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Staples is apart of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distribution mission taking place to distribute PPE statewide to frontline workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)
|Date Taken:
|12.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.19.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6486459
|VIRIN:
|201214-Z-OC810-1022
|Resolution:
|5504x8256
|Size:
|23.34 MB
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Ohio National Guard members provide COVID-19 relief to fellow Ohioans through PPE distribution
