PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans

Senior Airman Briana Staples, a material management journeyman assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, moves a pallet of N95 respirators Dec. 14, 2020 at National Strategic Stockpile warehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Staples is apart of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distribution mission taking place to distribute PPE statewide to frontline workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

