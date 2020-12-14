Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans [Image 3 of 6]

    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen 

    178th Wing

    Senior Airman Briana Staples, a material management journeyman assigned to the 123rd Air Control Squadron, moves a pallet of N95 respirators Dec. 14, 2020 at National Strategic Stockpile warehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Staples is apart of the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Distribution mission taking place to distribute PPE statewide to frontline workers. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Amber Mullen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2020
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 14:21
    Photo ID: 6486459
    VIRIN: 201214-Z-OC810-1022
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 23.34 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Amber Mullen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    PPE Dristribution: Ohioans Helping Ohioans
    Camaraderie, mentorship and lasting friendships: Ohio National Guard members mentor new member of their team
    123rd ACS realigns with the 178th Wing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ohio National Guard members provide COVID-19 relief to fellow Ohioans through PPE distribution

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    Ohio National Guard
    COVID-19
    COVID-19NationalGuard
    InThisTogetherOhio
    PPE distribution
    OhioanshelpingOhioans

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT