210112-N-N3764-003 CARIBBEAN SEA (Jan 12, 2021) Ensign Ryan Robison observes as an MH-60R Seahawk assigned to the “Grandmasters” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46 conducts a communication relay during training with the embarked U.S. Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment (LEDET) onboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) Jan. 12, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

