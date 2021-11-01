Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CARIBBEAN SEA

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    210112-N-N3764-001 CARIBBEAN SEA (Jan 12, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Lucas Shanksfoy, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95), prepares a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) for small boat operations, Jan. 12, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

