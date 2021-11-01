210112-N-N3764-004 CARIBBEAN SEA (Jan 12, 2021) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS James E. Williams (DDG 95) recover a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB), Jan. 12, 2021. James E. Williams is deployed to the U.S. the U.S. 4th Fleet area of operations to support Joint Interagency Task Force South’s mission, which includes counter-illicit drug trafficking missions in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Gabrielle Huezo/Released)

