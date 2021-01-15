Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4]

    Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Andrew LaMoreaux  

    137th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Thadyn DuPont, an aerospace medical technician with the 137th Special Operations Medical Group, injects the COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of an Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Okla., Jan. 15, 2021. As part of the inauguration support mission, Army and Air National Guardsmen can currently volunteer to receive the COVID-19 vaccine which is permitted as part of the federal emergency use authorization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    AFSOC
    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    137th Special Operations Wing

