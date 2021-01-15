Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

Airman 1st Class Thadyn DuPont, an aerospace medical technician with the 137th Special Operations Medical Group, injects the COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of an Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Okla., Jan. 15, 2021. As part of the inauguration support mission, Army and Air National Guardsmen can currently volunteer to receive the COVID-19 vaccine which is permitted as part of the federal emergency use authorization. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

