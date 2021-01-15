Lt. Col. Robert Griffin, a public health officer with the 137th Special Operations Medical Group, administers a COVID-19 rapid test at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Okla., Jan. 15, 2021. The rapid test was part of an initial COVID-19 screening to ensure the health and well-being of the Oklahoma Army and Air National Guardsmen who are traveling to the District of Columbia to support the 59th presidential inauguration, Jan. 20, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.19.2021 11:22 Photo ID: 6485832 VIRIN: 210115-Z-HL234-0144 Resolution: 7295x4863 Size: 26.66 MB Location: WILL ROGERS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, OK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 4], by Andrew LaMoreaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.