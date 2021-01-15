Oklahoma Army and Air National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

Tech. Sgt. Rachel Clark, an aerospace medical technician with the 137th Special Operations Medical Group, administers a COVID-19 vaccine to an Oklahoma Army National Guard Soldier at the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Norman, Okla., Jan. 15, 2021. Four hundred Army and Air National Guardsmen are preparing to travel to the District of Columbia to support the 59th presidential inauguration on Jan. 20, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Andrew M. LaMoreaux/Released)

