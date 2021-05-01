ADRD Conducts Dive Operations in Preparation for 11th MEU

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Simon Trujillo, a special amphibious reconnaissance corpsman with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment (ADRD), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), practices dive operations during a combatant dive exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2020. The ADRD conducted the training to refine and sustain proficiency in combatant dive skills and enhance the capability to conduct specialized insertion and extraction methods in preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

