    ADRD Conducts Dive Operations in Preparation for 11th MEU [Image 2 of 7]

    ADRD Conducts Dive Operations in Preparation for 11th MEU

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.05.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Andre Gordon, a radio telephone operator with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment (ADRD), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to dive during a combatant dive exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2020. The ADRD conducted the training to refine and sustain proficiency in combatant dive skills and enhance the capability to conduct specialized insertion and extraction methods in preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

    Date Taken: 01.05.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 10:58
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Dive
    Underwater
    Recon
    Marines
    11thMEU
    ReconMarines
    MarineReconnaissance
    MARK25
    DiveOperations

