ADRD Conducts Dive Operations in Preparation for 11th MEU

U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Alexander Czub, a reconnaissance team leader with the All Domain Reconnaissance Detachment (ADRD), 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), prepares to dive during a combatant dive exercise at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 5, 2020. The ADRD conducted the training to refine and sustain proficiency in combatant dive skills and enhance the capability to conduct specialized insertion and extraction methods in preparation for their upcoming deployment with the 11th MEU. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jennessa Davey)

