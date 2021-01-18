Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kentucky CERF-P Soldiers set up equipment [Image 3 of 4]

    Kentucky CERF-P Soldiers set up equipment

    WASHINGTON, D.C., MD, UNITED STATES

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Enhanced Response Force-Package (CERF-P) set up their equipment during the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security,
    communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.19.2021 09:35
    Photo ID: 6485694
    VIRIN: 210118-Z-DJ072-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., MD, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kentucky CERF-P Soldiers set up equipment [Image 4 of 4], by SGT Alan Royalty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    KY
    Kentucky
    CERF-P
    National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

