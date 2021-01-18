Kentucky CERF-P Soldiers set up equipment

Soldiers with the Kentucky Army National Guard’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Enhanced Response Force-Package (CERF-P) set up their equipment during the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington, D.C., Jan. 18, 2021. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security,

communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty)

