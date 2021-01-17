Flowers hang on the fence in a memorial near the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 13:17 Photo ID: 6484954 VIRIN: 210117-Z-PZ006-2046 Resolution: 7408x4939 Size: 1.34 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Virginia Soldiers, Airmen on duty in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.