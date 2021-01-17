Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Virginia Soldiers, Airmen on duty in Washington, D.C. [Image 4 of 5]

    Virginia Soldiers, Airmen on duty in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.17.2021

    Flowers hang on the fence in a memorial near the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

