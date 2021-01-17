Virginia Soldiers, Airmen on duty in Washington, D.C.

Flowers hang on the fence in a memorial near the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)
