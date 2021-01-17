229th BEB Soldiers on duty in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s 229th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team stands watch near the U.S. Capitol building, Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

