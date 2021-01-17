U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the Virginia Army National Guard’s 2nd Squadron, 183rd Cavalry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team walk the fence line near the U.S. Capitol building Jan. 17, 2021, in Washington, D.C. At least 25,000 National Guard men and women have been authorized to conduct security, communication and logistical missions in support of federal and District authorities leading up and through the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Lucretia Cunningham)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.17.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 13:17 Photo ID: 6484951 VIRIN: 210117-Z-PZ006-2014 Resolution: 7778x5185 Size: 1.47 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2-183rd CAV Soldiers on duty in Washington, D.C. [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.