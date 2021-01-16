CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

Federal agents and officers monitor progress of non-intrusive Inspections of vehicles entering a restricted perimeter as they provide security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 16, 2021. CBP Photo by Tim Ryan

