Federal agents and officers monitor progress of non-intrusive Inspections of vehicles entering a restricted perimeter as they provide security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 16, 2021. CBP Photo by Tim Ryan
|Date Taken:
|01.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 12:22
|Photo ID:
|6484915
|VIRIN:
|210116-H-IK518-016
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 15 of 15], by Shawn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
