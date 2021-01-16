Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 15]

    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Shawn Moore 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Canines conduct a sweep of vehicles entering a restricted area near the U.S. Capitol as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents work alongside partner federal and local law enforcement to provide security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 16, 2021. CBP Photo by Tim Ryan

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 12:21
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Inauguration2021
    CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inaugurstion
    cbpinaug2021

