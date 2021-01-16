Canines conduct a sweep of vehicles entering a restricted area near the U.S. Capitol as U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and agents work alongside partner federal and local law enforcement to provide security in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C, January 16, 2021. CBP Photo by Tim Ryan

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 12:23 Photo ID: 6484900 VIRIN: 210116-H-IK518-034 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 2.71 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CBP supports the 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 15 of 15], by Shawn Moore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.