USS Curtis Wilbur Live-fire Gunnery Exercise

210118-N-DH811-1106 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2020) -- Gunner's Mate 3rd Class David Feder, from Shawnee, Okla., reloads a 50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY