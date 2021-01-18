210118-N-DH811-1106 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2020) -- Gunner's Mate 3rd Class David Feder, from Shawnee, Okla., reloads a 50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.18.2021 05:16
|Photo ID:
|6484750
|VIRIN:
|210118-N-DH811-1106
|Resolution:
|3343x2507
|Size:
|483.32 KB
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT