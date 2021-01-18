210118-N-DH811-1071 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2020) -- Gunner's Mate 3rd Class Brady Kamper, from Erie, Pa., shoots a 25 millimeter gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.18.2021 Date Posted: 01.18.2021 05:16 Photo ID: 6484749 VIRIN: 210118-N-DH811-1071 Resolution: 3690x2767 Size: 461.2 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Live-Fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.