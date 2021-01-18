Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Curtis Wilbur Live-fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Curtis Wilbur Live-fire Gunnery Exercise

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    01.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Benjamin Liston 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    210118-N-DH811-1031 PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 18, 2020) -- Ensign Elijah Jones, From San Bernardino, Calif., shoots a 25 millimeter gun during a live-fire gunnery exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Curtis Wilbur (DDG 54). Curtis Wilbur is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Benjamin T. Liston)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2021
    Date Posted: 01.18.2021 05:16
    Photo ID: 6484748
    VIRIN: 210118-N-DH811-1031
    Resolution: 3458x2593
    Size: 393.53 KB
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    This work, USS Curtis Wilbur Live-fire Gunnery Exercise [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Benjamin Liston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

