Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the Chemical, Nuclear, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Enhanced Response Force-Package (CERF-P) coordinate mission needs while in Washington, D.C., as part of the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 16:59 Photo ID: 6484524 VIRIN: 210116-Z-DJ072-0002 Resolution: 3883x5824 Size: 10.21 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CERF-P Soldiers Discuss PPE [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alan Royalty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.