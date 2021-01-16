CERF-P Inauguration Arrival

Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the Chemical, Nuclear, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Enhanced Response Force-Package (CERF-P) offload equipment in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty)

