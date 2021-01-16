Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    CERF-P Inauguration Arrival [Image 1 of 2]

    CERF-P Inauguration Arrival

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty 

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Kentucky Army National Guard Soldiers with the Chemical, Nuclear, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Enhanced Response Force-Package (CERF-P) offload equipment in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Alan Royalty)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 16:59
    Photo ID: 6484523
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-DJ072-0001
    Resolution: 5362x3782
    Size: 12.14 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CERF-P Inauguration Arrival [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Alan Royalty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CERF-P Inauguration Arrival
    CERF-P Soldiers Discuss PPE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KY
    Kentucky
    CERF-P
    CBRN
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT