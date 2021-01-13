Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing [Image 4 of 5]

    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. 1st Class Billy Thornton, III, an Electronic Warfare Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, asks questions during an information briefing led by Capt. Mandy Pears, a Physician Assistant from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st SBCT, regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021. The information briefing used information provided by reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine's fact sheet for recipients and caregivers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 16:56
    Photo ID: 6484521
    VIRIN: 210113-A-UQ561-6491
    Resolution: 4945x3956
    Size: 12.76 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing
    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing
    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing
    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing
    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    People First
    COVID-19
    COVID-19 vaccine
    moderna vaccine
    information briefing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT