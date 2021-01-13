Sgt. 1st Class Billy Thornton, III, an Electronic Warfare Specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, asks questions during an information briefing led by Capt. Mandy Pears, a Physician Assistant from Charlie Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st SBCT, regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021. The information briefing used information provided by reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine's fact sheet for recipients and caregivers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.13.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 16:56 Photo ID: 6484521 VIRIN: 210113-A-UQ561-6491 Resolution: 4945x3956 Size: 12.76 MB Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.