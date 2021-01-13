COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing

Capt. Mandy Pears, a Physician Assistant assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, stands for a photograph after facilitating eight information briefings and group discussions regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021. Pears used information provided by reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine's fact sheet for recipients and caregivers. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

