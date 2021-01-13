Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing [Image 2 of 5]

    COVID-19 Vaccine information briefing

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Capt. Daniel Parker 

    1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    Capt. Mandy Pears, a Physician Assistant assigned to Charlie Company, 4th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, leads an information briefing and group discussion regarding the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 13, 2021. Pears used information provided by reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine's fact sheet for recipients and caregivers (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Daniel Parker)

