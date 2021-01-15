South Carolina National Guard Soldiers begin supporting 59th Presidential Inauguration

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard draw equipment and prepare to go on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. National Guard members from several states have traveled to Washington to support federal and District authorities in the run up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

