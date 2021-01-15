Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers begin supporting 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6]

    South Carolina National Guard Soldiers begin supporting 59th Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun 

    South Carolina National Guard

    U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard draw equipment and prepare to go on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in support of the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. National Guard members from several states have traveled to Washington to support federal and District authorities in the run up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

    This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers begin supporting 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

