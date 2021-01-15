U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard provide security support in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. National Guard members from several states have traveled to Washington to support federal and District authorities in the run up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 15:32 Photo ID: 6484476 VIRIN: 210115-Z-ID851-1025 Resolution: 6692x4780 Size: 19.94 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers stand watch at U.S. Capitol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.