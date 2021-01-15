U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard provide security support in Washington, D.C., Jan. 15, 2021, in the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. National Guard members from several states have traveled to Washington to support federal and District authorities in the run up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Brian Calhoun)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 15:32
|Photo ID:
|6484476
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-ID851-1025
|Resolution:
|6692x4780
|Size:
|19.94 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, South Carolina National Guard Soldiers stand watch at U.S. Capitol [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Brian Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
