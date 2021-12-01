New Jersey National Guard supports Capitol Police

Capitol Police give directions to a National Guard vehicle near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)
