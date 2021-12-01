U.S. Airmen with the 108th Wing and the 177th Fighter Wing, New Jersey National Guard, arrive near the Capitol to set up security positions in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 10:57 Photo ID: 6484359 VIRIN: 210112-Z-NI803-1152 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 15.67 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, New Jersey National Guard supports Capitol Police [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.