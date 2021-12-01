Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey National Guard supports Capitol Police [Image 12 of 15]

    New Jersey National Guard supports Capitol Police

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers arrive near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 12, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 10:57
    Photo ID: 6484364
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-NI803-1944
    Resolution: 3505x2337
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New Jersey National Guard supports Capitol Police [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    CAPDC21

