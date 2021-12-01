Sgt. Jonah Prescott, combat medic, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, left, gives Maj. Benjamin Thompson, senior brigade physician assistant, C Company, 426 Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, “Bastogne”, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), right, his first dose of the COVID-19 Pfizer BioNtech vaccination Jan. 12, at BACH on Fort Campbell, Ky. Five Soldiers from C Co., 426 BSB volunteered to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to mitigate the spread of the virus. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright, 1st Brigade Combat Team Public Affairs.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 22:23 Photo ID: 6484137 VIRIN: 210112-A-UV586-581 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 4.06 MB Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.