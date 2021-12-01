U.S. Army Maj. Jade Snader, left, chief nurse for Soldier Health Services, Blanchfield Army Community Hospital, gives 1st Sgt. David Wasierski, right, Headquarters and Headquarters Company "King of Clubs", 1st Brigade Combat Team "Bastogne", 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), a COVID-19 Pfizer BioNtech vaccine information card during his screening prior to being vaccinated. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Vonnie Wright)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 22:22
|Photo ID:
|6484121
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-UV586-040
|Resolution:
|800x533
|Size:
|79.9 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19 [Image 3 of 3], by MAJ Vonnie Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Five Taskmasters vaccinated for COVID-19
LEAVE A COMMENT